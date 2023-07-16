SAULT STE. MARIE – Wildfire Update – There are currently 27 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of these fires, 2 are being held, 5 are under control and 20 are being observed.

There were no new fires confirmed in the region.

The fire hazard is low to moderate in the southern part of the region. The fire hazard for areas north of Sudbury, Chapleau, and Wawa varies from low to high with an small area showing an extreme hazard north of Cochrane. For a closer look at fire hazard conditions in your area, view our interactive map.

Fires of note :

Cochrane 7 was confirmed on June 2. It is a 37,742 hectare wildland fire is located northeast of Lake Abitibi. Ontario FireRanger Crews and a 20 person crew of forest firefighters from Mexico are dedicated to this fire with overhead support from helicopters. The fire is being held.

Wawa 9 was confirmed on July 13. It is a 1.3 hectare fire located 1 kilometre east of Obakamiga Lake and 2 kilometres west of South Vision Lake. It is being held.

Implementation Orders

UPDATE EFFECTIVE 0700 MONDAY JULY 10: Due to a decrease in fire behaviour and the effectiveness of fire suppression activities on Cochrane 7 over the past week, the MNRF’s Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing District will be reopening access on the Translimit Road between Cochrane and Quebec to traffic. Closure of the Crossover and Eades Roads, along with township restrictions covering the area of the Cochrane 7 fire remain in place as fire suppression activities continue. Specific restrictions are outlined below.

Travel, use, and access Restrictions in the Northeast Region – MNRF Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing District (COC006 and COC007 fires):

Under the Emergency Area Order (EAO 2023-03) effective June 5, 2023, the MNRF, Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing District has imposed a new Implementation Order to protect public safety and to facilitate effective fire suppression. The following restrictions listed below and as outlined on the Implementation Order will be in effect as of 0700 Monday, July 10, 2023 – until further notice.

Unless authorized by a travel permit:

All use and occupation of Crown Land and roads within Steele Township as outlined on the attached implementation order map within the EAO, is prohibited. All use and occupation of Crown Land and roads (excluding La Reine Road and Translimit Road) within Sargeant Township, north of the La Reine Road, as outlined on the attached implementation order map within the EAO, is prohibited. All use and occupation of Crown Land and roads within Bonis Township, as outlined on the attached implementation order map within the EAO, is prohibited. All use and occupation of Crown Land and roads within Scapa Township (excluding Translimit Road), as outlined on the attached implementation order map within the EAO is prohibited. All use and occupation of Crown Land and roads within Berry Township, as outlined on the attached implementation order map within the EAO, is prohibited. All use and occupation of Crown Land and roads within Hepburn Township, (excluding Translimit Road), as outlined on the attached implementation order map within the EAO, is prohibited. All use and occupation of Crown Land and roads (excluding Translimit Road) within Case Township, south of the Translimit Road, as outlined on the attached implementation order map within the EAO, is prohibited. All use and occupation of Crown Land and roads (excluding Kabika Road and Translimit Road) within Abbotsford Township, as outlined on the attached implementation order map within the EAO, is prohibited. All use and occupation of Crown Land and roads within Adair Township, as outlined on the attached implementation order map within the EAO, is prohibited.

For more information on these restrictions, see the Implementation Order Map. If you have any questions or require travel permits, please contact the Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing District office at 705-272-7178 or by email mnrf.coc@ontario.ca

Help fight forest fires: Stay clear of waterbombers!

When waterbombers approach a body of water, move close to the shore so they can perform their scoop safely. A waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard. Be safe, stay clear of waterbombers.

No Drone Zone: Be safe, stay clear of forest fires!

Flying drones around forest fires is both dangerous and illegal. When you fly a drone near a forest fire, you can put the lives of pilots, firefighters and other emergency personnel at risk. Be safe, stay clear of forest fires.

Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. To report a forest fire located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911.