KENORA – WEATHER – Greetings, Kenora! If you’re a fan of roller coaster rides, you’re in luck because our weather today promises to be quite the ride! Showers, thunderstorms, and winds are all queuing up for their turn. Let’s dive into the details!

Today: Showers Playing Hide and Seek, Thunderstorms May Gatecrash – High of 18

It seems showers decided to play hide and seek today, ending this morning but threatening a 60% chance of a comeback later. Clouds are holding their fort as the main act of the day. And watch out, because thunderstorms might decide to gatecrash the party! The northwest wind, blowing at 20 km/h and gusting to 40, is set to keep things interesting. We’re buckling up for a high of 18 degrees today.

UV Index at Moderate 5: A Game of Hide and Seek with the Sun

Our sun is also in the mood for games today, playing hide and seek behind the clouds and showers. This gives us a UV index at a moderate 5, so don’t forget your sun protection, even if the sun seems shy!

Tonight: Clouds Rule, Showers and Thunderstorms Playing Tag – Low of 10

Tonight, the clouds continue to rule the sky, with a 40% chance of showers deciding to join the fun. Early evening might see a thunderstorm tag in, so keep an ear out for that rumble! The northwest wind, also a fan of the games, gusts to 40 km/h before deciding to take it light later in the evening. Expect a cool low of 10 degrees tonight.

So there you have it, Kenora – your weather today is a fun-filled roller coaster ride! Remember, “There’s no such thing as bad weather, only inappropriate clothing.” So, dress smart and enjoy the ride! Stay safe and keep that spirit high!