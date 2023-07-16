Fort Frances – WEATHER – If you thought the weather was just about temperatures and winds, well think again! Today we’ve got a smorgasbord of weather elements jostling for the limelight. From showers to sun, clouds, and a potential thunderstorm, here’s the lowdown on today’s weather playbill.

Today: Showers Exit Stage Left, Sun and Cloud Juggling Act, with Thunderstorm Looming – High of 18

Showers are making their exit this morning, but don’t worry, the entertainment isn’t over yet! The sun and clouds are taking centre stage with a 60% chance of showers playing the supporting act. And for the thrill-seekers, there’s a risk of a thunderstorm to keep things exciting. Now let’s talk winds, shall we? The northwest wind, blowing at 20 km/h and gusting to 40, will become light late this morning. But it’s not done yet! The wind will stage a comeback, becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 early this afternoon. We’re looking at a high of 18 degrees, so dress light!

UV Index Riding High at 6: Sun Playing Peekaboo

Even though the sun is playing a game of peekaboo with the clouds and showers today, the UV index is riding high at 6. So remember to arm yourself with sunscreen before stepping out into this juggling act of sun and clouds!

Tonight: Partly Cloudy Skies, Showers and Thunderstorms May Crash the Party – Low of 10

As the day turns into night, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. But keep your umbrella close by, because there’s a 40% chance of showers. Also, don’t be surprised if a thunderstorm decides to crash the party early this evening. The wind, continuing its performance from the daytime, blows northwest at 20 km/h before becoming light in the evening. As we wrap up the day, we’re looking at a cool low of 10 degrees.

So, there you have it, Fort Frances. The weather today is putting on quite a show, a veritable variety performance! As the old saying goes, “There is no such thing as bad weather, only different kinds of good weather.” Stay safe, dress appropriately, and enjoy the show!