Dryden and Vermilion Bay – Weather – Hello, Dryden and Vermilion Bay! Today, our weather is taking a dramatic turn with showers and potential thunderstorms stealing the show. Here’s the full program of today’s weather performance.

Today: Showers Making a Grand Entrance, Thunderstorm May Pull a Surprise – High of 17

Today, showers are making a grand entrance, stealing the spotlight with a local amount of 10 to 20mm. And hold onto your umbrellas, because there’s a chance of a surprise guest – a thunderstorm might just drop by. To add to the drama, we have the wind becoming northwest at 20 km/h this afternoon. All this spectacle under a cool high of 17 degrees.

UV Index at Low 2: Sun On a Sneaky Vacation

The sun seems to have snuck away for a quick vacation, leaving us with a UV index at a low 2. But don’t be deceived, even a sneaky sun can be strong, so don’t forget your sunblock if you’re stepping out!

Tonight: Mainly Cloudy with Possible Showers and a Sneaky Thunderstorm – Low of 10

Tonight, the clouds hold the stage with a 40% chance of showers. But don’t be surprised if a thunderstorm decides to pull a quick cameo early this evening. Our winds, blowing northwest at 20 km/h, decide to take it easy and become light as the evening progresses. As the curtain falls, we’re looking at a cool low of 10 degrees.

So there you have it, Dryden and Vermilion Bay – our weather is truly serving up a dramatic performance today! Remember, “There’s no bad weather, only unsuitable clothing.” So get out your raincoats, open those umbrellas, and enjoy the show. Stay safe and keep smiling!