Description:

Gender: Female

Ethnicity: White

Height: Approximately 5’8″

Build: Medium

Complexion: Light

Hair: Curly, brown, shoulder length

Eyes: Hazel

Clothing and Accessories: Emma BOWNESS was last seen wearing a blue jumpsuit with straps and was carrying a brown leather backpack-style purse.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Emma BOWNESS, please contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at (807) 684-1200. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.