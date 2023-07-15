Thunder Bay: Missing Person Emma BOWNESS Age: 20 years old

By
NNL Digital News Update
-
867
Emma Bowness Missing Person Image TBPS
Emma Bowness Missing Person Image TBPS

Thunder Bay – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Emma BOWNESS, a missing person who was last seen on July 14, 2023, around 9:00 p.m. in the vicinity of Confederation College.

Description:

  • Gender: Female
  • Ethnicity: White
  • Height: Approximately 5’8″
  • Build: Medium
  • Complexion: Light
  • Hair: Curly, brown, shoulder length
  • Eyes: Hazel

Clothing and Accessories: Emma BOWNESS was last seen wearing a blue jumpsuit with straps and was carrying a brown leather backpack-style purse.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Emma BOWNESS, please contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at (807) 684-1200. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR