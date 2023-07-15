Thunder Bay – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Emma BOWNESS, a missing person who was last seen on July 14, 2023, around 9:00 p.m. in the vicinity of Confederation College.
Description:
- Gender: Female
- Ethnicity: White
- Height: Approximately 5’8″
- Build: Medium
- Complexion: Light
- Hair: Curly, brown, shoulder length
- Eyes: Hazel
Clothing and Accessories: Emma BOWNESS was last seen wearing a blue jumpsuit with straps and was carrying a brown leather backpack-style purse.
If you have any information about the whereabouts of Emma BOWNESS, please contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at (807) 684-1200. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.