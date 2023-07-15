Sioux Lookout – Weather – Looks like we’ve got a dramatic weather plot today: clouds are gathering, showers are teasing, and thunder might make a surprise visit. Ready to unravel the story? Let’s roll!

Today: Increasing Cloudiness, Potential Afternoon Showers and a Thunderstorm’s Tease – High of 21

Early in the morning, the clouds will begin their ascent, eventually covering the skies with their grey cape. Meanwhile, showers are sending out a 40% RSVP for an afternoon appearance. But that’s not all! We’ve also got a potential cameo from a thunderstorm to add a bit of suspense to the day. With a comfy high of 21 degrees on the cards, it’s a fantastic day for some indoor entertainment!

UV Index at a High 6: Cloudy or Not, Your Sunscreen Needs You!

Those clouds might give a false sense of security, but don’t be fooled! The sun is still throwing its rays our way, with a UV index at a high 6. So, even though it’s cloudy, be sure to apply that sunscreen if you’re venturing out.

Tonight: Mainly Cloudy, Chance of Showers and an Early Thunderstorm – Low of 11

The evening brings a cloudy curtain call with a 40% chance of showers. Oh, and remember that thunderstorm from the afternoon? There’s a risk it might show up early in the evening for another dramatic performance. As the night progresses, we’re expecting a cool low of 11 degrees. A great excuse for a cozy movie night, don’t you think?

So, Sioux Lookout, let’s welcome this day with a dash of humor and a whole lot of warmth. Remember, “A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition!” Stay dry, stay happy!