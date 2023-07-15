Thunder Bay, ON – The Thunder Bay Police Service is reaching out to the public for assistance in locating Kristen Cheesequay, a 19-year-old woman reported missing. Kristen was last seen in the early hours of July 14th, 2023, in the vicinity of the 300 block of Memorial Avenue.

Description of Kristen Cheesequay

Kristen Cheesequay, an Indigenous woman, is approximately 5′ 5″ tall with a medium build. She has a light complexion, long hair that is brown on top and blonde at the bottom, and brown eyes. A photograph of Kristen has been attached to this report.

Last Known Attire

When she was last seen, Kristen Cheesequay was wearing all black clothing, including a black pullover hoodie.

Seeking Information from the Public

The Thunder Bay Police Service is urging anyone who may have information about Kristen Cheesequay’s whereabouts to come forward. If you have any details that could aid in locating this missing person, please contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at (807) 684-1200.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting the website www.p3tips.com. The police assure the public that their identity will remain confidential.

Assistance in Locating Kristen Cheesequay

The Thunder Bay Police Service is actively working to locate Kristen Cheesequay and is relying on the support and cooperation of the community. Any information, no matter how small it may seem, could be crucial in finding Kristen and ensuring her safety.

Community members are encouraged to share this news report and the attached photograph of Kristen Cheesequay to increase the chances of locating her and bringing her back home to her loved ones.

The Thunder Bay Police Service appreciates the assistance of the public and thanks everyone for their ongoing support in these efforts to find Kristen Cheesequay and provide her with the help she may need.