Marathon, ON – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has taken one person into custody and charged them with murder in connection with a tragic death in the town of Marathon.

Details of the Incident

In the early hours of July 15, 2023, shortly before 1:30 a.m., the Marathon OPP Detachment responded to a distressing incident involving an individual who sustained life-threatening injuries. The victim was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital by Emergency Medical Services, but unfortunately, they were pronounced deceased at a later time.

Victim’s Identity

The victim has been identified as Charity Bittern-Moses, a 39-year-old resident of Marathon.

Arrest and Charges

Following a thorough investigation, the OPP arrested Dallas Malley, a 20-year-old resident of Marathon. Malley has been charged with Second Degree Murder, as outlined in Section 235(1) of the Criminal Code. The accused has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on July 20, 2023.

Continued Investigation

The OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) is actively conducting an ongoing investigation into the incident. They are being supported by OPP Forensic Identification Services and regional crime members. Additionally, the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service are collaborating in the case. A post-mortem examination will be conducted at a later date at the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto.

Public Safety and Police Presence

Investigators have assured the public that there is no immediate threat to public safety. However, residents can anticipate a noticeable police presence in the area as the investigation progresses.

Appealing for Information

The OPP is urging members of the public who may have any information related to this investigation to come forward. If you have any details that could assist the authorities, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Legal Consequences

It is important to note that Second Degree Murder, as charged in this case, carries severe penalties upon conviction. According to the Criminal Code, the maximum penalty for this offense is life imprisonment with no possibility of parole for a period of up to 25 years. The judicial process will unfold during the scheduled court appearance in Thunder Bay on July 20, 2023.

The OPP remains committed to conducting a thorough investigation to bring justice to the victim and their loved ones. The support and cooperation of the public in providing any pertinent information are crucial to achieving this goal.