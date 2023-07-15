Today: Mostly Cloudy, Possible Showers and a Flirting Thunderstorm – High of 20

Kenora – WEATHER – Looks like Mother Nature has a bit of a dramatic mood swing today, with cloudy skies, a decent chance of showers, and winds that have a song of their own. Ready to ride the weather roller coaster? Here we go!

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Possible Showers and a Flirting Thunderstorm – High of 20

Today, the skies over Kenora will mostly be a shade of ‘cloudy chic’. Showers have RSVPed for a 40% chance of making an appearance in the afternoon, and they might bring along a flamboyant friend – a risk of a thunderstorm! As the winds pick up, gusting up to 40 km/h from the west, we can expect a comfortable high of 20 degrees. Sounds like a thrilling day of indoor games, eh?

UV Index at a Moderate 5: Sunscreen is Still Your BFF

Our sun might be playing hide and seek behind the clouds, but it’s still casting UV rays. With a UV index of a moderate 5, don’t forget to slap on that sunscreen if you’re braving the outdoors.

Tonight: Clouds, Showers, and a Potential Thunderstorm – The Nighttime Weather Symphony! Low of 11

As night falls, the drama unfolds. The clouds persist, with showers likely in the evening and definitely after midnight. Oh, and that flamboyant thunderstorm friend from the afternoon? It might pop by early in the evening for an encore. The winds decide to play their tune again, gusting to 40 km/h overnight before they tire and become light by morning. We’re looking at a low of 11 degrees. Perfect weather for a cozy evening in with a warm cup of tea!

So, Kenora, are we ready to face this exciting day of dynamic weather with a smile? Remember, rain or shine, it’s the attitude that counts. As they say, “There’s no such thing as bad weather, only inappropriate clothing!” Stay dry and stay cheerful, Kenora!