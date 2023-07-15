Today: Mainly Cloudy, Potential Late Afternoon Showers – High of 22

Fort Frances – WEATHER – It seems our town is hosting a grand performance by the clouds today, with a sprinkle of showers and a ballet by the wind. Ready for the show? Let’s get into the details!

The clouds are here for their main act today, painting the skies with their grey hues. We’ve got a 40% chance of showers making a late afternoon entrance – just in time to water our gardens. The wind, however, has decided to make a grand appearance late in the morning, blowing at 20 km/h from the west. With a high of 22 degrees on the docket, it’s a great day for indoor arts and crafts!

UV Index at a High 6: Clouds Are Not Sunglasses, Keep Your SPF Handy!

Despite the cloud cover, our sun is still sending down its rays with a UV index at a high 6. Those clouds aren’t sunglasses, folks, so make sure to apply and reapply that sunscreen if you’re stepping out.

Tonight: A Cloudy Curtain Call with Possible Showers – Low of 10

The cloud act continues into the night with a 40% chance of showers. It seems they’re likely to take a bow before morning. The wind, after its breezy ballet, plans to rest early in the evening, becoming light. As the night deepens, we’re looking at a low of 10 degrees – perfect for a cozy evening under a warm blanket!

So, Fort Frances, let’s appreciate the clouds for their performance and take this day as an opportunity to enjoy some indoors time with family. As they say, “The best thing one can do when it’s raining is to let it rain.” Stay dry and stay joyful, Fort Frances!