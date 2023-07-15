BROMONT, Québec — Dylan Healey delivered a scorching performance to claim the 36-hole lead at the PGA TOUR Canada’s Québec Open presented by Videotron Business. Healey’s impressive 10-under 130 total puts him one stroke ahead of his closest competitors.

Healey’s Stellar Round

Dylan Healey, hailing from Albuquerque, New Mexico, began his second round on a high note, capitalizing on his solid performance in the weather-halted first round. Healey fired a 4-under 66, propelled by a sensational front nine where he carded four birdies and shot an impressive 31. With his exceptional play, Healey secured the top spot on the leaderboard.

Close Hot Pursuit

Chris R. Wilson of Canada and Davis Lamb of the United States shared second place, both posting a two-round total of 9-under 131. Wilson’s 63 was the co-low round of the day, showcasing his resurgence after a challenging season. Lamb, the winner of the ATB Classic two weeks ago, continued to display his prowess with a solid round of 66 at the Golf Château Bromont.

Thrilling Battle for Fourth

A tie for fourth place at 8-under 132 features Canadian Sudarshan Yellamaraju, along with U.S. players David Kim and Nolan Ray, who both fired impressive 63s. The competition remains fierce as these players position themselves for a strong finish.

Prominent Performances

Brian Richey, Mark Goetz, Étienne Brault, Joey Savoie, John Pak, Luis Gerardo Garza, and Nicolo Galletti are among the seven players tied for seventh place at 7-under 133. Their consistent performances have them well-positioned heading into the weekend.

Notable Quotes

Dylan Healey expressed his gratitude for the support and confidence he has received: “Everyone in my inner circle—girlfriend, dad, friends I worked with at the Mountain (Golf Course) in Tucson (Arizona)—all of them have kept me positive and given me a lot of confidence. I’m thankful to be out here.”

Chris R. Wilson emphasized his simplified approach: “The past few weeks I’ve had a few too many big numbers on the card, so this week, especially with the conditions [Thursday], I literally tried to play for par. I kind of stuck to that game plan today to make it the least stressful as possible, tee to green.”

Étienne Brault relished the enthusiastic support of his family and friends: “It means so much. I’ve played this tournament for the past four years and didn’t play very well in the past, so it really feels good to play well. It’s pretty much the most important tournament of the season for me.”

Joey Savoie, now playing full-time on the PGA TOUR Canada after the conclusion of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s season, credited improved ball-striking for his strong performance: “I started making putts because I felt like my ball-striking was much better than [Thursday]. I was getting good looks all day and couldn’t make anything. Then I made a good par save on No. 6 and got the ball rolling. It’s a good way to cap off today.”

Next Steps

As the weekend approaches, the players will continue their pursuit of success at the Québec Open powered by Videotron Business.