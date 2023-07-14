ARMSTRONG – WEATHER – Greetings, Whitesand First Nation and Armstrong! We have a lively weather menu lined up for you, filled with clouds, showers, a dash of thunder, and a healthy serving of sunshine. So let’s buckle up and dive right in!

Tonight: Clouds, Showers, and Potential Thunder – Low of 11

Let’s start with the immediate forecast. Tonight, we’re looking at mainly cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers. But hold on to your nightcaps! There’s also a chance of a thunderstorm strutting its stuff later in the evening. And as the celestial light show unfolds, we’ll see temperatures drop to a comfy 11 degrees. Time to cozy up indoors with some popcorn and a good movie, perhaps?

Saturday Special: Cloudy with Morning Showers and High of 22

As we move on to Saturday, the cloud show continues, but with a morning twist! A 40% chance of showers will kick off your day. But never fear, because we’re still looking at a pleasant high of 22 degrees. So, don’t let the morning drizzle dampen your spirits – it’s a great excuse to break out those cute rain boots and vibrant umbrellas!

UV Index Says Hello with a High 6

Even with all the clouds and potential rain, don’t underestimate the power of our friend, the sun. We’re looking at a UV index of 6, which is pretty high. So, remember to arm yourself with a good layer of sunblock before you head out into the day.

Saturday Night: An Encore of Clouds with a Cool Low of 10

As we wrap up the day, the skies will continue to be mainly cloudy. As the hustle and bustle of the day quietens, temperatures will drop to a low of 10, perfect for snuggling up with a good book or perhaps some stargazing if the clouds allow.

So, Whitesand First Nation and Armstrong, let’s embrace this weather adventure and remember, every cloud has a silver lining… sometimes it’s just a little harder to find!