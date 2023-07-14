It’s Raining…Chances: Cloudy Skies with a 60% Chance of Showers

Wasaho Cree Nation – WEATHER – Top of the morning to you, Wasaho Cree Nation! Pack up those picnic baskets and bring out the raincoats, because it looks like we’re in for a few days of liquid sunshine! That’s right, our usually sunny skies are getting a bit of a grey makeover today.

Mother Nature seems to be in a generous mood, because there’s a 60% chance she’ll be showering us with, well, showers today. The clouds will be painting the sky with their vast canvases, and if we’re lucky, we might just get a splash or two. Not to fret, though, rain just means greener grass and prettier flowers, and who doesn’t like that? But do remember, if you’re stepping out, take an umbrella or a raincoat. Wouldn’t want you to catch a cold!

Temperature Check: High 19 during the Day, Low 9 at Night

We’re looking at a comfortable 19 degrees as our high today, a nice respite from the blistering summer heat. But come nightfall, the temperature’s going to drop to a crisp 9 degrees. Perfect weather for a cup of hot cocoa and your favourite blanket. Make sure to bundle up!

Even Behind the Clouds, Sun Shows Moderate UV Muscle

The sun might be playing hide and seek behind the clouds, but don’t let that fool you. The UV index is a moderate 5, which means even though the sun is out of sight, it’s still working. So, put on that SPF or wear a hat, because safety first, right?

So, Wasaho Cree Nation, are we ready for these few days of potential rain? Let’s make the most of it, and remember, without a bit of rain, there wouldn’t be any rainbows. Keep looking up, and let’s weather the weather, whatever the weather!