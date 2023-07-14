THUNDER BAY – Missing – The Thunder Bay Police Service has issued a public call for help in finding Dreden CROMARTY, a 19-year-old who has been reported missing.

CROMARTY was last spotted in the vicinity of James Street N. and Redwood Avenue W. on Wednesday, July 12, around 4:00 pm.

Dreden CROMARTY is an Indigenous male, standing 5’10” tall, of medium build, and medium complexion. He has brown eyes and shoulder-length black hair, which he usually wears in a ponytail.

At the time he was last seen, he was dressed in a grey long-sleeved shirt, black pants, and white running shoes.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Dreden CROMARTY, they are urged to contact the police at (807)684-1200. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at www.p3tips.com.