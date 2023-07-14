Thunder Bay – News – Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) arrested a man from Toronto and confiscated a quantity of suspected cocaine from a southside residence on Wednesday afternoon.

The TBPS’s Emergency Task Unit executed a search warrant at a residential property located in the 600 block of McKellar Street North around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12. The warrant was issued as part of an ongoing investigation by the TBPS’s Intelligence Unit into suspected drug trafficking activities at the said address.

Arrest and Charges

During the search, a male suspect was apprehended and subsequently transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street. The search of the premises led to the seizure of a quantity of suspected cocaine, cash, and items typically associated with drug trafficking.

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Tenzin Gyurme of Toronto, has been charged with:

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Breach of Recognizance

Court Proceedings

Gyurme made his initial appearance in the Thunder Bay bail court on Thursday, July 13. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled for a future court appearance.

Criminal Code Charges and Penalties

Under the Canadian Criminal Code, the charges Gyurme faces carry severe penalties. Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking is a serious offence that can result in imprisonment for life. Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 is punishable by up to two years in jail. Breach of recognizance is also a criminal offence, which can lead to imprisonment for up to four years.