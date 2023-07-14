A Palette of Clouds: High 24 with a Twist of Humidex at 29

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Howdy-doo, Thunder Bay! Today, we’ve got a delightful medley of weather elements in store for you. A bit cloudy, a touch sunny, and perhaps a pinch of thunder? Intrigued? Let’s dive in!

To kick things off, our skies will be mainly cloudy today. Yes, our dear friend the sun might be a tad shy but it’s doing its job, promising us a nice high of 24. However, hold on to your ice-cold lemonades, because the humidex is looking to add a little extra heat, cranking that ‘feels like’ temperature up to 29. If you ask me, it sounds like the perfect day for an indoor workout or a trip to the local museum!

UV Index Puts on its Sunglasses and Cranks it Up to a High 7

Despite the clouds, our UV index isn’t taking a break. It’s strutting a high 7 today. So, if you’re planning to be out, don’t forget to suit up with your best sunblock armor and maybe a snazzy hat or two. The sun might be playing coy, but it’s still got a punch!

Evening Forecast: Clouds, Possible Showers, and Maybe Some Thunder? Low 11

As we roll into the evening, the weather continues to keep us guessing. There’s a 40% chance of showers, so you might want to keep that umbrella close. But wait, there’s more! We might even hear the rumble of a thunderstorm this evening. So, while we enjoy the natural light-and-sound show, the temperature will gently descend to a cool and comfy 11. Sounds like the perfect time for some indoor board games or a cozy movie night.

So, Thunder Bay, let’s put our best foot forward, face the day with enthusiasm, and remember: life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass, it’s about learning to dance in the rain!