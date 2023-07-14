Sioux Lookout – NEWS – 41-year-old Joseph WESLEY, from Lac Seul First Nation, has been arrested and charged with impaired driving following a traffic complaint and subsequent investigation by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Sioux Lookout.

On July 14, 2023, around 9:30 a.m., members of the Sioux Lookout OPP detachment responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 72. The vehicle in question was soon located on Wellington Street within the Sioux Lookout municipality. Upon conducting a traffic stop, the investigation revealed that the driver was under the influence of alcohol. The driver was then arrested and taken to the Sioux Lookout OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, 41-year-old Joseph WESLEY, from Lac Seul First Nation, ON, faces criminal charges including:

Adult Operation while Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Adult Operation while Impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Adult Dangerous operation

These charges under the Criminal Code of Canada entail operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs, operating a vehicle with blood alcohol concentration exceeding 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 milliliters of blood, and operating a vehicle in a manner that could endanger the public. If convicted, penalties could include fines, imprisonment, and a driving prohibition.

WESLEY received a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

WESLEY was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Sioux Lookout, Ontario, on August 29, 2023.

The OPP remains dedicated to keeping alcohol and drug-impaired drivers off our roads through rigorous enforcement and public education efforts. If anyone suspects someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is essential to call 9-1-1 to report it.