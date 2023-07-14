Sachigo Lake – WEATHER – Hello, Sachigo Lake dwellers! The sun might be on a bit of a vacation today, but hey, a little change is always good, isn’t it? We’re expecting our skies to be the canvas for a masterful painting of clouds. And just to keep us on our toes, there’s a 60 percent chance of showers to colour our day.

Shower Chances Playing Peek-a-Boo: 60% in Day, 30% at Night

Picture this: You’re enjoying your morning coffee, looking out the window, and those clouds in the sky decide to host a shower party. Sounds like fun, doesn’t it? Just a friendly reminder to keep your raincoat handy and maybe carry an umbrella if you’re venturing out. However, as the moon takes over, the shower party will slow down a bit, with just a 30% chance of a rainfall remix.

Hold on to Your Hats! Wind Gusts Turn Up the Drama

But wait, we’ve got more action coming our way! The wind, not to be outdone, is strutting its stuff, becoming west 20 km/h and might even gust up to 40 km/h this morning. It might be a good day to ensure those lawn decorations are secure and maybe give those wind chimes a chance to perform their jazzy melodies. The wind’s expected to chill out and become light this evening, giving us all a well-deserved break.

High of 18 with Moderate UV: Time for that Light Cardigan and Sun Hat

In terms of temperatures, we’re in for a high of 18 today. It’s the perfect weather for a light cardigan or sweatshirt. Just right, not too hot, not too cold. Oh, and don’t underestimate the sun just because it’s hiding. The UV index is expected to be 4, which is moderate. So, pop on a sun hat or slap on some sunscreen before heading out, and let’s make the most of this cloudy, showery, windy, and wonderfully unpredictable day!

So, Sachigo Lake, are we ready to embrace this day with open arms? I thought so! Let’s do this.