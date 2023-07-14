BROMONT, Québec — The first round of the Québec Open powered by Videotron Business was cut short due to heavy rain and dangerous conditions, but not before Davis Lamb, Nathan Cogswell, and Brian Richey impressed with stellar rounds of 65, creating a three-way tie for the lead.

Promising Start Cut Short

Davis Lamb, who recently clinched a victory at the ATB Classic, began the day strong, making five birdies in his first 11 holes, including three on the par-3 holes. However, a bogey on the 15th hole interrupted his momentum. Lamb closed his round with a birdie, ending the day at 5-under.

Richey’s Eagle Finish

Brian Richey, a seasoned professional from Lakeland, Florida, carded two bogeys during his round but finished with a flourish, securing an eagle on the 18th hole. This stellar performance marked Richey’s lowest round of the season, and he has made the cut in all three of his starts this year.

Cogswell Finds Success

Nathan Cogswell, hailing from Kent, Washington, had previously struggled to make the cut in the season’s initial events. However, he showcased a marked improvement on Thursday, hitting more fairways and recording six birdies and just one bogey. Cogswell’s impressive round was his best of the season by a margin of five shots.

Play to Resume

Chris Korte of Littleton, Colorado, was positioned well at 6-under through 17 holes, while Brandon Lacasse of Cambridge, Ontario, was at 5-under through 12 holes when play was suspended. The remaining 54 players will resume their rounds at 7:30 a.m. EDT.

Fortinet Cup Standings

The Fortinet Cup points race continues to intensify, with Étienne Papineau leading the standings. The player who finishes atop the standings at the end of the season will earn full exempt status on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2024.

Promising Canadian Performances

Several Canadian players displayed their talent, with Henry Lee leading the Canadian contingent, finishing at 4-under. Brandon Lacasse, who gained entry through a sponsor’s exemption, showcased excellent form with a 5-under score through 12 holes.

Weather Conditions

The first round witnessed mostly cloudy and warm weather, with intermittent rain throughout the day. The course received approximately two inches of rainfall, leading to the suspension of play. The wind blew from the south at a speed of 11-14 kph.

Next Steps

The tournament will resume to complete the first round, as players vie for favorable positions in the Fortinet Cup points race.