Atikokan – NEWS – An off-duty officer of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) sprang into action to intervene with a driver demonstrating erratic behaviour, potentially averting a collision in Atikokan.

On July 8, 2023, shortly before 5:00 pm, the off-duty OPP officer noticed a vehicle exhibiting erratic driving behaviour in the Lone Pine area of Atikokan. The officer promptly reported the incident and then took action in the interest of public safety.

The driver was arrested on site, and additional testing was performed as required.

38-year-old Bradley Steele of Atikokan faces charges of:

Operation while impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Careless Driving

The charges under the Criminal Code of Canada encompass operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and driving a vehicle carelessly without due consideration for others using the road. If found guilty, the penalties can include significant fines, license suspension, and even imprisonment.

Steele was released by the police and is slated to appear in the Atikokan Ontario Court of Justice on August 31, 2023, to respond to the charges.

Every year, numerous lives are lost in OPP jurisdictions due to impaired driving. Even one life lost to impaired driving is one too many. Driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs is not just perilous, but it’s also a serious criminal offence. If you observe an impaired driver, promptly call 911 because the responsibility of road safety is shared by all road users.