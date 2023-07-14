Two New Fires Confirmed

Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – By the early evening of July 14, two new fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region:

Kenora 35

Location: Near Cuthbert Lake, approximately 32 km west/southwest of Kenora

Size: 0.1 hectare

Status: Not Under Control

Thunder Bay 29

Location: West of Lac Des Mille Lacs, approximately 26 km southwest of Upsala

Size: 18 hectares

Status: Not Under Control

Received air attack from waterbombers on Friday evening

Active Fires in the Northwest Region

Currently, there are 41 active fires in the Northwest Region, with the following status breakdown:

Not Under Control: 8 fires

Being Held: 1 fire

Under Control: 3 fires

Being Observed: 29 fires

High Number of Wildland Fires in Ontario

In the 2023 fire season, Ontario has experienced 437 wildland fires to date, surpassing both the number to date in 2022 (121 fires) and the 10-year average (355 fires).

Wildland Fire Hazard

The wildland fire hazard is mainly low across the Northwest Region, except for the Fort Frances sector where the hazard is high. Moderate to high hazard conditions are present in southern parts of the Kenora and Thunder Bay areas.

Fires of Note in the Northwest

Sioux Lookout 33

Location: Western edge of Wabakimi Provincial Park

Size: 60,394 hectares

Status: Not Under Control

Ongoing value assessment and protection

Helicopter bucket operations providing support

Sioux Lookout 44

Location: West side of Lake St. Joseph

Size: 6,730 hectares

Status: Not Under Control

Ongoing helicopter bucketing operations in priority areas

Ongoing values protection activities

Nipigon 19

Location: Northwest of Ogoki Lake

Size: 10,182 hectares

Status: Not Under Control

Crews establishing hose lines and making progress alongside helicopter bucket machines

Ongoing values protection activities

Red Lake 28

Location: 40 kilometers north of Lac Seul First Nation

Size: 19,177 hectares

Status: Not Under Control

Crews establishing hose lines, with helicopter bucketing support in the north and west end of the fire

Ongoing values protection activities

Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, dial 310-FIRE. For forest fires located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, dial 911.