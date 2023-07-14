Sunny or Cloudy? Why Not Both! With a Side of Showers and Potential Thunder

Howdy, Fort Frances! Today, we’re looking at a weather potpourri that might make you scratch your heads and think, ‘Is Mother Nature having a bit of an identity crisis?’ Well, we’re all in for the ride!

Our day will start with a delightful blend of sun and clouds. Imagine it as a swirl ice cream cone – one scoop sunshine, one scoop cloudiness. There’s also a 40% chance that Mother Nature will add a shower or two for good measure. And to really keep us on our toes, there might be a late afternoon thunderstorm. Time to dust off those rubber boots and raincoats, folks!

Winds Decide to Join the Party, Gusts Might Just Steal the Show

Now, the wind isn’t one to be left out of the fun. Coming from the southwest at 20 km/h, it might even show off with gusts up to 40 km/h this afternoon. Perfect weather for a hat that’s securely fastened, or perhaps even a kite-flying contest. Just make sure to anchor down those patio umbrellas and garden gnomes!

High of 25, But Humidex Whispers 28. UV Index Shouts 7!

We’re expecting a high of 25 today, but don’t be fooled! Our trusted humidex suggests it will feel more like a warm and toasty 28. And the UV index is pulling no punches today, reaching up to a high 7. So, slather on that sunblock, wear your sunnies, and embrace the day!

Evening Forecast: Cloudy, Possible Showers, Thunderstorm Encore and a Low of 13

As we transition into the evening, the skies remain mostly cloudy. The 40% chance of showers might continue early in the evening, and there’s even the risk of a thunderstorm reprise. But as the night deepens, expect things to cool down to a comfortable 13 degrees. It’s the perfect weather for a cozy night in with your favourite movie or book.

So, Fort Frances, let’s put on our weather-proof spirit and make the most of this unique day. Remember, some people feel the rain, others just get wet. Let’s be the ones who feel the rain!