1. PlayOJO – Best Online Casino Site in Canada Overall

Pros

2,100+ real money games

Claim 50 wager-free spins

Fee-free deposits + payouts

Accepts multiple e-wallets

Downloadable mobile app

Cons

No traditional deposit bonus

PlayOJO is the best online casino in Canada for real money gambling. They’ve checked all the boxes with their latest wager-free bonus, 2,000+ cutting-edge games, and no-fee transactions!

Game Variety: 4.8/5

If you’re looking for endless slots, table games, and specialties, you won’t be disappointed with PlayOJO. Sans real money sports betting, Canadian players are treated to a full-fledged gaming experience. They work closely with 31+ top software providers to host 2,000+ innovative games.

Slot enthusiasts can go to town with 1,800+ reels and progressive jackpots, the largest of which offer seven-figure prizes. Spin for gold on Diamond Mine Megaways for your chance to win $3.1 million! T

Finally, you can explore 52+ live casino games and hundreds of virtual tables in between spins. Blackjack, video poker, roulette, baccarat, and craps accompany 10+ popular TV game shows!

Welcome Bonus: 4.9/5

Canadian players are in for a special treat at PlayOJO. While they’re not currently giving away any bonus cash, you can get your hands on 50 free spins with no wagering requirements.

To get a piece of the action, just make your first deposit. You’ll score 50 free spins worth $0.10 each, and you can test your fate on Thor: The Trials of Asgard. This popular slot game boasts a bang-on 96% RTP, and you can win up to 25,000x your line bet.

Whether you’ve earned $1, $100, or $1,000, feel free to withdraw your winnings immediately. PlayOJO doesn’t have any transaction minimums, so there’s no catch and no frustration.

Payment Methods: 4.7/5

PlayOJO accepts debit card payments, ecoPayz, MuchBetter, Interac, PaySafeCard, AstroPay, Jeton, and ecoVouchers. There’s no stated deposit minimum, but Canadian players must fund their accounts with $10+ before claiming PlayOJO’s latest wager-free spins bonus.

If you get lucky enough to win real money here, our experts have some more good news. While there’s no specific payout minimum, all transactions in excess of $5 are completely-fee free. High rollers can request up to $5,000 at once, and payouts are usually delivered in 1-2 days.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

You can download PlayOJO’s mobile app for iOS and Android devices, giving you access to 2,100+ real money games from anywhere you go! They spared no expense with their mobile platform, and titles load instantly.

We didn’t notice any perceivable lag or performance issues.

It’s easy to place bets, initiate deposits, request payouts, and navigate through PlayOJO’s collection with a single tap. Just use their intuitive search filters to find brand-new favorites.

2. Jackpot City – Best Canadian Online Casino for Progressive Jackpots

Pros

$39.0+ million in jackpot prize pools

10+ eight-figure jackpots

500+ classic casino games

Welcome bonus up to $1,600

Download their mobile app

Cons

$50 withdrawal requirement

Jackpot City lives up to their namesake with 10+ eight-figure progressive jackpots, and the luckiest players will share up to $39.0 million in prize money. Don’t miss your chance to win!

Game Variety: 4.6/5

You can play three variants of the original Mega Moolah, Thunderstruck II, and 6+ other high-limit progressives at Jackpot City. Our favorite game here is undoubtedly Wheel of Wishes. Though it comes with a relatively low 93.34% RTP, you can win $24+ million with a single spin.

Even if you’re not a die-hard high roller, Jackpot City hosts 500+ classic casino titles with a reasonably low $0.50 betting minimum.

Spin through 400+ non-jackpot slot games at your leisure. You can also play 52+ live dealer games of blackjack, poker, roulette, and craps.

Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5

Jackpot City’s latest welcome package is equal parts generous and straightforward. There’s no promo code required to get a piece of the bonus pie. They’ll double your first four deposits up to $400 each, giving high rollers a maximum of $1,600 to spend on their favorite slot machines.

You’ll have to contend with 70x wagering requirements and a 7-day expiry period for each component of their four-tiered welcome package.

You’ll have just shy of a month to win real money on the casino’s dime before your bonus cash expires.

Payment Methods: 4.6/5

Jackpot City accepts 15+ banking methods. You can use all major debit card brands, Interac, PaySafeCard, iDebit, an eCheck, MuchBetter, ecoPayz, Flexepin, NeoSurf, an ecoVoucher, or an online banking transfer to make deposits and receive payouts.

Across the board, new sign-ups must deposit $10+ to get started. In all, you’ll have to deposit $10+ four times in a row to claim Jackpot City’s full welcome package.

Unfortunately, their $50 withdrawal requirement isn’t beginner-friendly. At the top end, you can withdraw a maximum of $10,000 every 24 hours. E-wallet payouts are fee-free and delivered within 24 hours, but regular cash withdrawals take 3-5 days to reach your bank account.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

Like many top-ranked casinos, Jackpot City has a dedicated app for iOS and Android devices. Even if you don’t feel like installing brand-new software to your smartphone, you can use your native web browser to access 500+ mobile-friendly games while you’re on-the-move.

Either way, you’re in for a premium game experience. None of Jackpot City’s graphics take a pay cut on mobile devices, and their best titles are sized appropriately for smaller screens. Our experts noticed instant loading speeds, and their mobile interface is beginner-friendly to a fault.

3. Spin Casino – Top Mobile Compatibility of All the Best Canadian Online Casinos

Pros

Stellar mobile platform

550+ casino games

$1,000 deposit bonus

Flexible banking menu

Loads of jackpot games

Cons

Higher than average wagering requirements

Spin Casino caters towards busy bettors with their stellar mobile platform. Download their free casino app on iOS/Android devices and play 550+ smartphone-friendly games with one click.

Game Variety: 4.7/5

Spin Casino and Jackpot City feature a nearly identical game collection, but there are a few subtle differences that allow Spin Casino to stand out from their predecessor.

Canadian players can explore 480+ classic slots and the same selection of 10+ progressives mentioned earlier.

That’s right – you can play Wheel of Wishes and spin for eight-figure prizes while you’re stuck on public transit or wishing it was Friday at the office. Our experts also found 9+ video poker options, 15+ virtual blackjack games, 16+ baccarat tables, and 21+ high-limit roulette wheels.

Finally, 47+ live dealer games round out their selection.

Welcome Bonus: 4.6/5

Spin Casino rolls out the red carpet with their latest deposit package. They’ll match your initial transaction by 100% up to $400, but they’re not done yet! If you stick around long enough to make a second and third deposit, you’ll receive a 100% reload bonus up to $300 for each.

In total, high rollers can rest easy with a maximum of $1,000 in casino bonuses. However, Spin Casino’s 70x wagering requirements could be a tough nut to crack for the uninitiated. We’d suggest playing non-jackpot slots, which contribute dollar-for-dollar towards your playthrough.

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

Spin Casino and Jackpot City share the same flexible banking menu. Canadian players can use their Visa/Mastercard debit card, Interac, PaySafeCard, eChecks, iDebit, MuchBetter, ecoPayz, NeoSurf, Flexepin, or a wire transfer to bank their funds and receive payouts.

Although you can deposit just $10 to start playing real money games, you must deposit $20+ to claim each portion of Spin Casino’s triple-tiered welcome bonus. New sign-ups must win $50 in real money before requesting a payout, and high rollers can request up to $10,000 every day.

E-wallet payouts are quick, fee-free, and painless; but cash payouts take 3-5 days to reach you.

Mobile Compatibility: 5/5

We don’t have any complaints about Spin Casino’s stellar mobile platform. They host a dedicated application for iOS/Android devices, and their beginner-friendly interface was the first thing our experts noticed. It’s easy to sort through games, make deposits, and request payouts.

Our team would encourage casual players with a busy lifestyle to consider Spin Casino their go-to online gambling site. Slot games load within seconds, and we didn’t notice any video buffering issues while spectating round after round of live dealer blackjack!

4. Slotimo – Best Game Variety of the Top Canadian Online Casino Sites

Pros

5,239+ popular casino games

70+ games providers

41+ sports betting categories

Get up to $1,000 in bonuses

Accepts 6+ forms of crypto

Mobile-friendly casino site

Cons

No downloadable version

Don’t let the name fool you – Slotimo’s collection appeases casino enthusiasts, casual players, and seasoned sportsbook veterans with equal convenience. Claim up to $1,000 in bonus cash!

Game Variety: 5/5

There’s nothing you won’t find at Slotimo. They feature 5,000+ casino games in their collection, and they offer up-to-the-minute coverage across 41+ international sports betting categories.

Whether you’re here to spin through jackpots or bet on ice hockey, Slotimo has your back.

Slotimo features a killer selection of classic tables in addition to their endless array of slots. They feature 120+ live dealer variants of blackjack, baccarat, poker, roulette, and unique specialties.

If you’re willing to try something new, Slotimo also hosts 10+ TV game shows.

Spin the Wheel of Fortune, roll the dice, or engage in card warfare as you play War of Bets.

Welcome Bonus: 4.4/5

Slotimo’s generous welcome package covers your first four deposits. Use the bonus codes “SLWEL300”, “SLWEL250”, “SLWEL50”, and “SLWEL200” with each qualifying transaction!

100% initial bonus up to $300 (SLWEL300)

50% reload bonus up to $250 (SLWEL250)

50% reload bonus up to $250 (SLWEL50)

100% reload bonus up to $200 (SLWEL200)

You’ll have 21 days to satisfy their reasonable 25x wagering requirements and cash out the difference.

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

Slotimo is one of the only licensed Canadian casinos that accepts cryptocurrency deposits. You can use a bank wire transfer, Maestro, all major debit/credit card brands, Visa Electron, Bitcoin Cash, ETH, LTC, Bitcoin, USDT, or USD Coin to make deposits and receive payouts.

Canadian players must deposit $20 or more to qualify for Slotimo’s latest welcome bonus.

You can withdraw between $10 and $5,000 per transaction.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5

Slotimo doesn’t have a downloadable app for iOS and Android devices, but their mobile-friendly casino site packs a major punch in terms of functionality, usability and entertainment. If you use your phone’s web browser to play casino games, you can add their icon to your home screen.

Their casino library is sized appropriately for smaller screens, and their sportsbook is optimized to work equally well in “portrait” or “landscape” mode. You can put 5,200+ casino games and hundreds of competitive moneyline bets in your back pocket for anytime, anywhere enjoyment!

5. Ricky Casino – Best Canadian Online Casino for Deposit Bonus Size

Pros

Up to $7,500 in bonuses

550 free spins available

2,000+ slots and tables

Accepts BTC and USDT

Excellent instant-play app

Cons

Short, 3-day expiry period on bonuses

Ricky Casino features 2,000+ cutting-edge games from 37+ software providers, but their welcome package is the talk of the town. Get up to $7,500 and 550 free spins right now!

Game Variety: 4.5/5

The world is your oyster at Ricky Casino.

You can spin through thousands of classic slots, and our experts came across 100+ progressive jackpots with six-figure prize pools. They’ve partnered with 35+ software providers to keep their collection updated with the latest games! If nothing else, you won’t get bored playing here.

Our experts were most impressed with Ricky Casino’s live dealer collection. Canadian players will enjoy an “in-person” betting experience with 20+ live blackjack games, roulette wheels, baccarat tables, poker rooms, and TV game shows.

Welcome Bonus: 4.9/5

Loyal players have every reason to come back for more at Ricky Casino.

They’re giving away up to $7,500 in bonus cash and 550 free spins on All Lucky Clovers 5 with your first ten qualifying deposits.

The fine print can be a tad confusing, so we’ve broken it down here.

100% bonus up to $500 + 100 free spins

50% bonus up to $500 + 50 free spins

50% bonus up to $1,000 + 50 free spins (x5)

50% bonus up to $500 + 50 free spins (x3)

Each portion of this promotion comes with a 3-day expiry period and 50x wagering requirements.

Payment Methods: 4.4/5

Ricky Casino accepts all major debit card brands, Maestro, Neteller, Skrill, PaySafeCard, ecoPayz, NeoSurf, Bitcoin, and USDT. New sign-ups must deposit $20+ to play games and claim the first portion of Ricky Casino’s ten-tiered welcome package.

Similarly, you can withdraw as little as $20 or as much as $4,000 per transaction. High rollers are limited to requesting $7,500 per week and $15,000 per month in their currency equivalent.

Excluding bank transfer and debit card payouts, every transaction is fee-free and immediate.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.3/5

Unfortunately, Ricky Casino hasn’t developed a proper app for iOS and Android devices. In the meantime, you can use your phone’s native web browser to access their instant-play app. If you’re using Safari on an iOS device, you can add Ricky Casino’s icon to your home screen.

To their credit, games load instantly and we didn’t encounter any sizing issues. It’s easy to locate your favorite titles by software provider, popularity, and recency.

Here’s How We Picked the Best Real Money Casino Sites in Canada

Popular Casino Games

The best online casinos in Canada give their players the best of both worlds. In addition to hosting countless slot machines, table games, and specialties; we prioritized real money casinos that offer real money sports betting. The sky’s the limit with our top-ranked casinos!

Deposit Bonus & Promo

We prioritized Canadian casinos with high-limit deposit matches, low wagering requirements, and accessible deposit minimums. Aside from this, we gave a higher ranking to Canada online casinos with generous incentives for loyal players. Take advantage of free cash and free spins.

Secure Payment Methods

Legitimate online casinos accept a broad variety of cryptocurrencies, personal e-wallets, and traditional fiat banking methods. Our team gave a higher ranking to online Canadian casinos with flexible payment options, quick payout speeds, and non-existent processing/delivery fees.

Mobile Casino Compatibility

In 2023, all the best real money gambling sites work flawlessly on mobile devices. We prioritized mobile casinos with a downloadable app for iOS and Android smartphones. At the same time, if you don’t feel like installing new software, you can use your web browser to play on-the-move.

Why is PlayOJO the Best Canadian Online Casino?

We’ve reviewed dozens of the best online casino sites, but PlayOJO stands out from their competition with a laundry list of industry-leading features.

No Wagering Requirements: Unlike other real money online casinos in Canada, PlayOJO doesn’t enforce any wagering requirements or transaction minimums. Once you’ve burned through 50 free spins on Thor: The Trials of Asgard, you can withdraw the profits immediately.

Boatloads of Popular Titles: PlayOJO tips the scales with 1,884+ online slots, hundreds of classic table games, and 52+ live dealer games. They also feature 75-ball and 90-ball bingo alongside numerous specialties. Frankly, there’s no room to find PlayOJO’s collection stale.

Excellent Public Reputation: PlayOJO opened their doors to Canadian players in 2017, and they quickly ascended to mainstream popularity. Six years later, they’ve earned a stellar reputation for hosting endless games, unique deposit bonuses, and helpful customer support.

Why Should I Gamble with Canadian Online Casinos?

If you’re accustomed to placing bets in-person, you’re probably wondering how Canada’s best casinos stack up against the real thing. Here, we’ve outlined a few reasons to make the switch!

Win Real Money From Home: When you play the best online casino games with Canada’s top online gambling sites, you might win real money from home. If you download PlayOJO’s mobile app on your smartphone, you can play real money casino games from anywhere!

Claim Generous Incentives: The best online Canadian casinos give away free cash and free spins like they’re going out of style. As soon as you make your first deposit, you’ll get a head-start on the competition! It’s always more fun to place bets on the casino’s dime.

Enjoy A Larger Game Selection: Typically, online real money casinos host more games than brick-and-mortar betting venues. Canada’s best online casinos frequently update their libraries. Even if you’re a seasoned gambler, you’ll find boatloads of new and exciting games to explore!

Best Online Casinos Canada – FAQ

Are Canadian Online Casino Games Rigged?

The best real money online casino sites aren’t rigged. For your protection and convenience, our experts only endorse real money casinos with a valid license from the Malta Gaming Authority. This regulatory organization is dedicated to secure and fair gaming practices.

From slots and jackpots to roulette and blackjack, every game you play is tested by a random number generator. This ensures a fair, randomized outcome. When you gamble online, you’ll enjoy the same winning odds you’d find with your preferred brick-and-mortar betting venue.

Which Canadian Casino Has the Best Payouts?

PlayOJO has the best payouts available for Canadian players. Across 2,100+ games, they boast a 97.82% RTP! Otherwise known as “return-to-player” percentages, a casino’s RTP dictates the amount of real money you’re likely to earn back while playing.

In PlayOJO’s case, you can expect to win back $97.82 for every $100 you spend at the slots and tables. Most real money online casino sites offer an RTP between 94% and 96%, but PlayOJO has the loosest slots and most profitable table games on the Canadian market.

Can I Bet on Real Money Sports in Canada From Home?

Yes, you can enjoy sports betting from home with the best online casinos in Canada! From MMA to ice hockey; Slotimo, BetOnline, and Thunderpick take bets for dozens of popular sports categories. Of course, you can also play online gambling games in between events.

If you don’t feel like visiting your local bookie or taking a road trip, there’s a better alternative for online gamblers. Canadian players can enjoy real money sports betting opportunities, classic online slots, progressive jackpots, live dealer games, and unique specialties under one roof.

How to Sign Up & Play Online Casino Games in Canada

If you’re new to betting with real money casinos online, the idea of getting started might feel overwhelming. With PlayOJO as our example, we’ve created a simple guide for beginners.

1. Create A New Online Casino Account

Access the PlayOJO website

Click the yellow “Join Now” button

Enter your first and last name

Follow their six-step registration process

Finalize your account logins to continue!

2. Deposit & Claim Your Online Casino Bonus!

Go back to PlayOJO’s homepage

Navigate to their “Cashier” tab

Choose any payment method

Fund your account with $10+

Receive your 50 free spins

Play 2,100+ real money games!

Tips & Tricks for Playing Real Money Casino Games

Before you dive into the action with Canada’s best real money casinos, read through our helpful list of tips and tricks. If you’re new to gambling online, we’ve got the blueprint for your success.

Play Free Casino Games: We’d highly suggest playing free games before making a financial commitment with any particular casino site. Be sure to shop around and play demo titles. This gives you some much-needed practice without the added pressure of potentially losing money.

Check RTP Percentages: As mentioned before, RTP percentages dictate the likelihood of winning your money back over time. If you want to improve your winning chances, we’d encourage you to play slots, table games, and specialties with an RTP of 96% or higher.

Take Advantage of Bonuses: Claiming a deposit bonus can spell the difference between packing it in for the night and playing for high-stakes wins. When you have more bonus money to spend upfront, there’s a potentially higher chance that you’ll win real money playing games.

Get Started With Canada’s Best Online Casinos Now!

The best online casinos in Canada feature thousands of mobile-friendly games, and they make it worth your while to get started with larger-than-life bonuses. Plus, you can say goodbye to travel expenses and hotel accommodations! It’s never been easier to place your bets online.

PlayOJO is our top-rated online casino for Canadian players – they’re home to 2,100+ exclusive games from 31+ software providers; and they don’t enforce any wagering requirements.

At the same time, we’d encourage you to get started with any trusted online casino that catches your eye. We’ve reviewed ten reputable online casinos, and they all come with unique features.

No matter where you decide to gamble online, be sure to have fun and play responsibly!

