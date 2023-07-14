ATTAWAPISKAT – Weather – Well, Attawapiskat folks, it looks like we’re in for a day as unpredictable as a soap opera plot! The sun’s taking the morning shift, shining bright and making us feel like we’re in our favourite beach movie. But, heads up, because the clouds are playing understudy, ready to step onto the stage near noon.

Rise and Shine with the Sun, But Keep Your Umbrella at Hand

The sun’s giving us a glorious morning, but our trusted weather forecast suggests you keep that umbrella within arm’s reach! We’re expecting an increase in cloud cover by noon, and that’s not all. There’s a 60 percent chance of showers later in the afternoon. So if you had any plans of reading your book under a tree, you might want to consider a backup plan, unless you fancy your novels with a sprinkle of nature’s tears.

And, oh, hold onto your hats, because it seems like the wind’s decided to show off its muscles. Expect gusts of up to 20 km/h from the south this morning.

The temperature’s going to hit a high of 26, but don’t be fooled. With a humidex of 29, you’ll feel like you’re in a tropical paradise…minus the palm trees and fruity drinks, of course! Don’t forget your sunblock, because the UV index is predicted to be a 6, which is high. No one wants to end the day looking like a well-cooked lobster, right?

An Evening with Partly Cloudy Skies and A Sprinkle of Showers: A Symphony in the Sky?

As evening rolls around, our sky will turn into an artist’s canvas with hues of blues and grays. We’re expecting partly cloudy skies, which might be a nice change after all that morning sunshine.

But before you put away that umbrella, take note – there’s a 60 percent chance of showers. And if Mother Nature is in a dramatic mood, she might even throw in a thunderstorm early in the evening. So make sure you’ve got your favourite book and a cup of hot cocoa at the ready. There’s nothing like a bit of thunder to make for a cozy evening, is there?

Tonight, we’re expecting the mercury to drop down to a comfortable 15 degrees. All in all, it seems like we’re in for a day full of weather surprises! So, Attawapiskat, lace up those boots, and let’s face the day with smiles on our faces. And remember, every cloud does have a silver lining…usually, it’s rain!