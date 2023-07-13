Whitesand First Nation – WEATHER – Today’s weather in Whitesand First Nation brings a mix of cloud cover and the potential for showers and even a thunderstorm. Stay prepared as conditions change throughout the day.

As the morning progresses, you can expect increasing cloudiness in the sky. The initially clear skies will gradually give way to clouds, creating a captivating and dynamic atmosphere. The wind will also pick up speed, blowing from the southwest at 30 km/h with gusts up to 50 km/h, adding a touch of liveliness to the air. Despite the clouds, the temperature will rise to a comfortable high of 24 degrees Celsius, making it a warm day for residents of Whitesand First Nation.

In the afternoon, there is a 40 percent chance of showers, so it’s a good idea to have an umbrella or raincoat handy. Along with the showers, there is also a risk of a thunderstorm, adding a touch of excitement to the weather. Keep an eye on the sky and listen for any rumblings of thunder as the day progresses. Despite the potential for showers and thunderstorms, the temperature will remain pleasant with a humidex value of 25.

As evening approaches, the clouds will start to disperse, creating a partly cloudy sky. There is still a 40 percent chance of showers, and the risk of a thunderstorm will persist during the evening. The wind will shift to the northwest at 20 km/h, gradually becoming light as the night progresses. The temperature will cool down to a low of 10 degrees Celsius, providing a comfortable and peaceful night for Whitesand First Nation.

Stay prepared for the changing weather conditions, keep an umbrella nearby, and embrace the beauty of the cloud-filled sky. Enjoy your day in Whitesand First Nation, and remember to stay safe in case of any showers or thunderstorms that may pass through the area.