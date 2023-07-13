Wasaho Cree Nation- WEATHER – Today’s weather in Wasaho Cree Nation calls for showers and a potential thunderstorm, so be prepared for wet conditions throughout the day.

The rain will be accompanied by a risk of thunderstorms, with a local amount of 10 to 20 mm of precipitation expected. The wind will blow from the south at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, providing a breezy atmosphere. As the afternoon progresses, the wind will become light and shift to the south at 20 km/h. The temperature will reach a high of 20 degrees Celsius, offering a relatively mild day in Wasaho Cree Nation. Please note that the UV index is low, reaching a value of 2, so sun protection measures may not be necessary.

Moving into the evening, the sky will remain mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. The wind will shift to the south at 30 km/h and gradually become light in the early evening. The temperature will drop to a low of 12 degrees Celsius, providing a cool and comfortable night in Wasaho Cree Nation.

Be prepared for the showers and potential thunderstorm activity throughout the day. Stay informed about the weather conditions and take necessary precautions to stay dry and safe. Enjoy your day in Wasaho Cree Nation, and remember to keep an umbrella or rain gear handy.