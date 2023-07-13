Vermilion Bay and Dryden – WEATHER – Get ready for a day of changing weather conditions in Vermilion Bay and Dryden. The sky will be a mix of sun and cloud, with a 60 percent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

As the morning progresses, the wind will pick up from the southwest, blowing at 30 km/h with gusts up to 50 km/h. Later in the afternoon, the wind will shift to the northwest, blowing at 20 km/h with gusts up to 40 km/h. The temperature will reach a high of 24 degrees Celsius, with the humidex making it feel like 26. The UV index is high at 7, so remember to protect yourself from the sun.

Moving into the evening, the sky will be partly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. The risk of a thunderstorm continues into the evening. The temperature will gradually drop, reaching a low of 14 degrees Celsius overnight.

Stay prepared for the possibility of showers and a thunderstorm throughout the day. Keep an umbrella handy and take necessary precautions during any outdoor activities. Enjoy your day in Vermilion Bay and Dryden!