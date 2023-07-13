Two Scenes Held Amid Ongoing Investigation; Public Assistance Requested

Thunder Bay – Thunder Bay Police Service continues its investigation into a reported shooting that took place on Wednesday afternoon on Cumming Street. Currently, two scenes in the area are being held for the ongoing investigation.

Police Response to Reported Shooting

Initially, officers were dispatched to the 200-block area of Cumming Street just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, in response to reports of a possible shooting incident that left a male seriously injured.

Injured Male Transported to Hospital

Paramedics from Superior North EMS transported the injured individual to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment. While the exact extent of his injuries is still unknown, they are serious but not believed to be life-threatening.

Shift in Police Presence and Investigation

While the significant police presence in the area has been scaled down, the focus of the investigation has narrowed to specific areas of interest. The Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Units are now involved in the ongoing investigation.

Public Assistance Sought

The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting anyone with home, business, or dash camera footage from the Cumming Street area, specifically between May and McKenzie Streets, around 5 p.m. on Wednesday to contact them at (807) 684-1200 if they believe they have captured something of potential value to investigators.

Those with any information relevant to the investigation who have not already provided a statement to the police are also urged to call the non-emergency line mentioned above.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

Again, the public is reminded that intentional discharge of a firearm into or at a place in a reckless manner is an indictable offence under the Criminal Code of Canada and carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 14 years. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.