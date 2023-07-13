CCGS Samuel Risley to Anchor Celebrations, Allowing Public Onboard

The Transportation Museum of Thunder Bay is once again inviting the public to immerse themselves in maritime history at the Coast Guard and Maritime History Day. This much-anticipated event will take place on Saturday, July 15, at the Pool 6 dock.

Step Aboard a Great Lakes Icebreaker

The highlight of the day will be the attendance of the Canadian Coast Guard Ship (CCGS) Samuel Risley, a vessel integral to maintaining Canada’s Great Lakes navigation system. Visitors will have the unique opportunity to step aboard and explore two generations of Great Lakes icebreakers at no cost, while learning about the critical roles they play in the region.

Understanding the Role of the Canadian Coast Guard

The event also aims to shed light on the Canadian Coast Guard’s vital work in protecting maritime interests and ensuring safety at sea. Through this initiative, the organizers hope to foster a greater appreciation of the services provided by the Coast Guard, many of which are unseen by the general public.

The Alexander Henry Museum Ship 1 of 22

Event Details and Additional Attractions

The celebrations will commence with an opening ceremony at 11:00 am, with activities and access to the ships until 5:00 pm. Alongside the ship tours, attendees can enjoy a dockside market, offering an array of local goods and treats to add to the festive atmosphere.

The Historical Significance of the Alexander Henry

It’s also important to recognize the significance of the Alexander Henry, another notable Great Lakes icebreaker. Launched in 1958, the Alexander Henry served the Canadian Coast Guard until 1984. Afterward, it was repurposed as a museum ship and floating bed and breakfast in Thunder Bay at the Pool Six area of Marina Park. The Alexander Henry, like the Samuel Risley, stands as a testament to the innovative spirit of maritime engineering and the enduring role of the Coast Guard in Canada’s maritime history.

This event presents a unique chance to delve into maritime history, and the Thunder Bay Transportation Museum welcomes all to come and engage with this significant aspect of Canada’s heritage.