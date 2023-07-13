Thunder Bay- WEATHER – Get ready for a mix of sun and cloud in Thunder Bay today. The sky will be partly sunny, with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon and a risk of a thunderstorm.

As the day progresses, the wind will become southward, blowing at 20 km/h. The temperature will reach a high of 22 degrees Celsius. The UV index is very high at 8, so make sure to protect yourself from the sun’s rays.

Moving into the evening, the sky will be mainly cloudy with a continued 40 percent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. The temperature will gradually drop, reaching a low of 9 degrees Celsius overnight.

Keep an umbrella handy and be prepared for the possibility of showers and a thunderstorm in Thunder Bay today. Stay safe and enjoy your day!