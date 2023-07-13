PICKLE LAKE – WEATHER – At present, conditions are conducive to the formation of severe thunderstorms, which could potentially generate high-velocity wind gusts and sizeable hailstones.

Areas under watch:

Pickle Lake

Cat Lake

Potential Dangers:

Wind gusts reaching approximately 90 km/h

Hailstones roughly 2 cm in diameter

Expected Timing:

Later this evening

Detailed Overview:

A cold front is set to move southeast across the region throughout the course of this afternoon and evening, likely accompanied by a few thunderstorms.

Significant hail can inflict damage on property and lead to injuries. Strong wind gusts can throw around unsecured objects, cause structural damage to weak buildings, snap tree branches, and tip over large vehicles.

Ensure your safety by steering clear of all windows, skylights, and doors. Lightning poses a significant risk, causing fatalities and injuries to Canadians annually. Keep in mind the guideline: when you hear the thunder roar, make sure you’re indoors!

Emergency Management Ontario strongly recommends seeking immediate shelter if hazardous weather is impending.

Severe thunderstorm watches are put into effect when atmospheric conditions show a high likelihood for the formation of thunderstorms, which could potentially cause one or more of the following: sizable hail, damaging winds, or torrential rainfall.