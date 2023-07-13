SIOUX LOOKOUT – WEATHER – Conditions are ripe for the formation of severe thunderstorms, potentially bringing strong winds and substantial hail.

Potential Hazards

Gusts of wind nearing 90 km/h

Hailstones approximately 2 cm in diameter

Expected Timing

This evening

Meteorological Analysis

A chilly front is set to traverse southeast across the region later today, likely accompanied by several thunderstorms.

Significant hail can inflict property damage and pose a risk of personal injury. High-intensity wind gusts have the potential to displace unsecured objects, inflict damage on structurally weak buildings, snap tree branches, and even topple large vehicles.

To ensure your safety during such hazardous weather, maintain a safe distance from all windows, skylights, and doors. Lightning poses a real danger, causing fatalities and injuries every year. Remember the rule: when you hear the thunder roar, ensure you’re indoors!

Emergency Management Ontario strongly advises seeking immediate shelter if severe weather looms.

Severe thunderstorm watches are implemented when meteorological conditions indicate a high likelihood of thunderstorms, potentially causing large hail, damaging winds, or heavy rainfall.