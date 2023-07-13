Ontario Power Generation presents the line-up for Thunder Bay’s biggest summer concert series

THUNDER BAY – ENTERTAINMENT – Thunder Bay is gearing up for the annual Live on the Waterfront summer concert series, presented by Ontario Power Generation. Every Wednesday from July 19 to Aug. 23, residents and visitors are invited to immerse themselves in music from 6 pm to 9 pm at the Festival Area in Marina Park.

A Star-Studded Summer Concert Series

This year’s concert series lineup includes an impressive array of talent, featuring Juno Award winners and nominees, Prism Award winners, and an exciting assortment of local artists.

Louisa Costanzo, Supervisor of Cultural Development, Community Programming & Events, expressed her excitement about the upcoming concerts. “We can’t wait for the stage to come alive this summer with amazing local and Canadian talent,” she said. “The two-day summer send-off will be a fantastic way to end the season. We look forward to seeing the community come out on Wednesday evenings.”

A Grand Finale with a Fireworks Display

In a new addition to this year’s program, the festival will culminate in a summer send-off with back-to-back performances on Wednesday, Aug. 30, and Thursday, Aug. 31. The grand finale on the last day will feature a spectacular fireworks show.

2023 Live on the Waterfront Line-Up

Here’s the full line-up for the six weeks of the festival:

July 19: Katherine Nemec, Luke Warm & the Cold Ones, Terra Lightfoot

July 26: Sisters of Turtle Island Drummers, Nadjiwan, Begonia

Aug. 2: Mark Potvin & Mike Carson, Cartwrights, G.R. Gritt

Aug. 9: Sisters of Turtle Island Drummers, Tin Pan Alley, Harm & Ease

Aug. 16: Jessica Hayes, Chris Talarico, Zack Zoya

Aug. 23: Mood Indigo, Sara Kae, Lockyer Boys

Summer Send-Off Performances