Ontario Power Generation presents the line-up for Thunder Bay’s biggest summer concert series
THUNDER BAY – ENTERTAINMENT – Thunder Bay is gearing up for the annual Live on the Waterfront summer concert series, presented by Ontario Power Generation. Every Wednesday from July 19 to Aug. 23, residents and visitors are invited to immerse themselves in music from 6 pm to 9 pm at the Festival Area in Marina Park.
A Star-Studded Summer Concert Series
This year’s concert series lineup includes an impressive array of talent, featuring Juno Award winners and nominees, Prism Award winners, and an exciting assortment of local artists.
Louisa Costanzo, Supervisor of Cultural Development, Community Programming & Events, expressed her excitement about the upcoming concerts. “We can’t wait for the stage to come alive this summer with amazing local and Canadian talent,” she said. “The two-day summer send-off will be a fantastic way to end the season. We look forward to seeing the community come out on Wednesday evenings.”
A Grand Finale with a Fireworks Display
In a new addition to this year’s program, the festival will culminate in a summer send-off with back-to-back performances on Wednesday, Aug. 30, and Thursday, Aug. 31. The grand finale on the last day will feature a spectacular fireworks show.
2023 Live on the Waterfront Line-Up
Here’s the full line-up for the six weeks of the festival:
- July 19: Katherine Nemec, Luke Warm & the Cold Ones, Terra Lightfoot
- July 26: Sisters of Turtle Island Drummers, Nadjiwan, Begonia
- Aug. 2: Mark Potvin & Mike Carson, Cartwrights, G.R. Gritt
- Aug. 9: Sisters of Turtle Island Drummers, Tin Pan Alley, Harm & Ease
- Aug. 16: Jessica Hayes, Chris Talarico, Zack Zoya
- Aug. 23: Mood Indigo, Sara Kae, Lockyer Boys
Summer Send-Off Performances
- Aug. 30: Connor Loughlin, Jason Maxwell, Honest Heart Collective
- Aug. 31: Orville Councillor, Stardrop, Shawnee Kish