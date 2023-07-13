Kenora – WEATHER – Get ready for changing weather conditions in Kenora today, as the day progresses from a mix of sun and cloud to a potential thunderstorm.

In the morning, expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 percent chance of showers. As the day unfolds, there is a risk of a thunderstorm developing in the afternoon. Be prepared for wet weather and possible thunder and lightning. The wind will pick up from the southwest, blowing at 30 km/h with gusts up to 50 km/h. The temperature will reach a high of 23 degrees Celsius, with the humidex making it feel like 25. The UV index is high at 7, so take appropriate precautions to protect yourself from the sun.

Moving into the evening, the sky will be partly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. The risk of a thunderstorm continues into the evening. The wind will shift to the west, blowing at 30 km/h with gusts up to 50 km/h. As the night progresses, the wind will become light after midnight. The temperature will drop to a low of 13 degrees Celsius, providing a relatively mild night in Kenora.

Keep an eye on the changing weather throughout the day and be prepared for showers and the potential for thunderstorms. Stay safe and enjoy your day in Kenora!