Fort Frances – WEATHER – Get ready for a day of mixed weather in Fort Frances. The sky will be a mix of sun and cloud, with a 40 percent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

As the morning progresses, the wind will pick up from the west, blowing at 20 km/h with gusts up to 40 km/h. The temperature will gradually rise, reaching a high of 24 degrees Celsius. With the humidity factored in, the humidex will make it feel like 27. The UV index is very high at 8, so make sure to protect yourself from the sun.

Moving into the evening, the sky will be partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. The risk of a thunderstorm continues early in the evening. The wind will become light, blowing from the west at 20 km/h. The temperature will gradually drop, reaching a low of 14 degrees Celsius overnight.

Keep an eye on the sky and be prepared for the possibility of showers and a thunderstorm in Fort Frances today. Remember to stay safe and enjoy your day!