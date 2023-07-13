Rainy River OPP Responds to Collision Incident on Morley Park Road

Fort Frances – Brooke BAXTER, a 37-year-old resident of Dryden, Ontario, has been criminally charged with impaired operation following a motor vehicle collision (MVC) in Morley township, as confirmed by the Rainy River Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment.

Rainy River OPP Responds to Collision

The incident took place on Morley Park Road on July 9, 2023, around 2:00 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, police officers learned that the collision involved a motor vehicle and a parked motorcycle.

Dryden Resident Criminally Charged

Following an investigation into the incident, Brooke BAXTER was criminally charged with adult operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs.

BAXTER received a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and saw the involved vehicle impounded for seven days as a result of the charges.

Court Appearance Scheduled for August

BAXTER was released from custody and is set to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Rainy River, Ontario, on August 31, 2023.

The OPP’s Commitment to Road Safety

The OPP continues its commitment to remove alcohol and drug-impaired drivers from our roads, employing both enforcement tactics and public education efforts. They strongly encourage anyone who suspects a driver of being impaired by alcohol or drugs to report it immediately by calling 9-1-1.

According to the Criminal Code of Canada, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is a serious offence. If convicted, a first-time offender could face a minimum fine of $1,000 and a one-year driving prohibition. For subsequent offences, the penalties could increase significantly, including mandatory jail time. The public is reminded that everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.