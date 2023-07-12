Whitesand First Nation – Weather – Good morning, Whitesand First Nation! Today, you are waking up to being the coldspot in Ontario. But don’t let that dampen your spirits because there’s still plenty of sunshine to enjoy. The weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day, with the temperature reaching a comfortable high of 23 degrees Celsius.

While you’re out and about, make sure to protect your skin from the sun’s rays as the UV index is at a level 7, which is considered high. Remember to apply sunscreen, wear a hat, and seek shade when needed.

As the day progresses, expect the clouds to give way to clearer skies. By late evening, the sky will become partly cloudy, setting the stage for a beautiful night. The temperature will dip down to a low of 8 degrees Celsius, so you might want to grab a light jacket if you plan on spending time outdoors.

Enjoy the mix of sun and cloud during the day, and as the evening approaches, savor the clearing skies that will bring a sense of tranquility to Whitesand First Nation. Stay comfortable, stay safe, and make the most of your day!