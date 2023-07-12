Wasaho Cree Nation – WEATHER – Good morning, Wasaho! The temperature is currently sitting at a cool +6 degrees Celsius, and the weather is cloudy. As you start your day, there is a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, so you might want to grab your umbrella before heading out.

Throughout the day, the cloud cover will persist, creating a slightly gloomy atmosphere. The temperature will reach a high of 17 degrees Celsius, providing a mild and comfortable environment. However, be aware that there is still a chance of showers, so it’s a good idea to keep an eye on the sky.

As the afternoon progresses, the wind will shift from the west, blowing at a speed of 30 km/h with gusts up to 50 km/h. But don’t worry, by late afternoon, the wind will become light, bringing a calmer atmosphere to the region.

As we move into the evening, the cloud cover will continue to dominate the sky, resulting in mainly cloudy conditions. There is a 40 percent chance of showers late in the evening and after midnight, with a few showers expected to begin after midnight. Additionally, there is a risk of thunderstorms, so stay prepared and take necessary precautions.

The wind will shift from the west to the south in the evening, blowing at a speed of 30 km/h. The temperature will decrease to a low of 11 degrees Celsius, providing a mild night for Wasaho Cree Nation.

Stay tuned for further updates on the weather conditions, and have a great day, Wasaho!