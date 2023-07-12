THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Get ready to embrace the sunny skies, Thunder Bay! Today’s weather forecast promises delightful conditions with a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day.

As you step outside, you’ll be greeted by abundant sunshine, casting its warm and comforting glow over the city. The clear skies will gradually give way to a few clouds, creating a picturesque balance between sun and cloud cover. With a high temperature of 22 degrees Celsius, it’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy outdoor activities, soak up the vitamin D, and relish the beauty of nature in Thunder Bay.

However, it’s important to note that the UV index is forecasted to be 8, classified as “very high.” This indicates an increased risk of sunburn and skin damage from prolonged exposure to the sun. Take necessary precautions to protect yourself by wearing sunscreen, a hat, and sunglasses, and seek shade during peak hours when the sun’s rays are strongest.

As the day transitions into the evening, a few clouds will grace the sky, adding a touch of character to the atmospheric scenery. These clouds will create a captivating backdrop against the fading daylight. The temperature will gradually drop to a comfortable low of 10 degrees Celsius, providing a pleasant and refreshing night for the residents of Thunder Bay.

Soak up the sunshine and relish the mix of sun and clouds during the day, and as evening approaches, enjoy the beauty of the few clouds adorning the sky. Embrace the fantastic weather, Thunder Bay, and make the most of this wonderful day!