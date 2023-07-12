Thunder Bay – In the early hours of July 7, Our Lady of Charity School at 370 County Boulevard became the scene of a break and enter incident, resulting in a fire outbreak. Authorities are now seeking public support in unraveling the circumstances surrounding this event.

The Thunder Bay Police Service responded to an alarm call from the school just before 3:45 a.m., where they discovered signs of forced entry. Investigators believe that suspects may have infiltrated the school shortly after 3 a.m.

While the police were securing the premises, they chanced upon a fire in one of the rooms. Swift efforts by the responding officers managed to put out the fire. Thunder Bay Fire Rescue was also dispatched to the site for assistance.

The incident, marked as TB23027446 in police records, has now led to the involvement of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit in the ongoing investigation.

At this point in the investigation, no suspect descriptors are available.

The Thunder Bay Police Service is appealing to anyone who can provide relevant information to call (807) 684-1200 and quote the aforementioned incident number.

Those who own home or business surveillance cameras in the vicinity and might have recorded useful footage during the early hours of July 7 are encouraged to reach out to the police through the non-emergency contact number.

For those who prefer anonymity, tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

Under the Criminal Code of Canada, break and enter is considered a serious offence. If convicted, the offender could face a sentence of imprisonment for life for break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence therein. The crime of arson carries a potential penalty of up to 14 years in prison for arson causing damage to property.

It is important to note that everyone is considered innocent until proven guilty. This case is an active investigation and anyone with information is urged to come forward.