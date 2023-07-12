Local Man Faces Child Pornography Charges

Thunder Bay – A local resident, identified as 62-year-old Ian Thomas SMOUT, was arrested by Thunder Bay Police Service on charges of possessing and accessing child pornography.

Digital Files Trigger Investigation

The Cyber Crime Unit of the Thunder Bay Police Service initiated an investigation in June 2023 when it identified a local internet user who was suspected of possessing digital files related to child exploitation.

Search Warrant Executed at Riverview Drive Residence

As a result of the investigation, police identified a residential address in the 100 block of Riverview Drive linked to the case. With assistance from the Community Oriented Response and Engagement (CORE) Unit, a search warrant was executed at the residence just after 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12.

Electronic Devices Seized and Suspect Arrested

The police operation resulted in the seizure of various electronic devices. During the search, the suspect was located, arrested, and transported to the Thunder Bay Police Service headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street without any reported incident.

Child Pornography Charges Laid

Ian Thomas SMOUT, the arrested individual, has been charged with possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography. Following his arrest, he appeared in the Thunder Bay bail court on the same day and was subsequently remanded into custody, awaiting a future court appearance.

According to the Criminal Code of Canada, possession of child pornography carries a maximum penalty of 5 years imprisonment on summary conviction and 10 years on indictment. For accessing child pornography, the punishment can be up to 18 months on summary conviction and 10 years on indictment.

This case underlines the continuous efforts by local law enforcement to protect vulnerable individuals from exploitation and to bring those responsible to justice. The public is reminded that everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.