Significant Police Presence on Cumming Street Following a Possible Shooting Incident

Thunder Bay – A significant police presence has been established in the Cumming Street area, specifically between May and McKenzie Streets, following reports of a possible shooting incident that has left a male injured.

Dispatched to Cumming Street for a Weapons Call

Officers from the Thunder Bay Police Service responded just after 5 p.m. today (Wednesday, July 12) to a weapons call in the 200-block area of Cumming Street.

Injured Male Located and Transported to Hospital

Upon arrival at the scene, police located an injured adult male. He was immediately transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment of his injuries.

Investigation Ongoing; Public Advised to Avoid Area

As the investigation into the incident continues, the public is advised to avoid the Cumming Street area until further notice. At this time, no additional information is available.

Further updates will be provided by the police as they become available.

While it is yet unclear what charges may be laid in connection with this incident, the Criminal Code of Canada states that intentional discharge of a firearm into or at a place in a reckless manner is an indictable offence and carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 14 years. The public is reminded that all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.