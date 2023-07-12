Kenora – WEATHER – Good morning, Kenora! Get ready for a day filled with sunshine and a mix of sun and cloud. The sky is currently clear, and you can expect the sun to shine brightly throughout the day.

As the day progresses, the weather will transition into a mix of sun and cloud. You’ll still get to enjoy plenty of sunshine, but there will be some cloud cover moving in. Despite the clouds, the temperature will rise to a comfortable high of 22 degrees Celsius.

It’s important to note that the UV index is forecasted to be 8, which is categorized as “very high.” So, don’t forget to protect your skin by applying sunscreen and wearing appropriate clothing and accessories to shield yourself from the harmful effects of the sun’s rays.

As we move into the evening, the sky will become partly cloudy. However, don’t worry about the clouds sticking around for too long, as they will clear out after midnight. The temperature will drop to a low of 12 degrees Celsius, providing a relatively mild and comfortable night.

Enjoy the sunny spells and make the most of the beautiful weather, Kenora!