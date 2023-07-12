Dryden and Vermilion Bay – WEATHER – Good morning, Dryden and Vermilion Bay! Today’s weather forecast is filled with sunshine and a mix of sun and cloud. Currently, the sky is clear and the sun is shining brightly.

As the day progresses, expect the weather to transition into a mix of sun and cloud. While you’ll still enjoy ample sunshine, there will also be some clouds appearing in the sky. The temperature will rise to a pleasant high of 23 degrees Celsius, creating a warm and comfortable atmosphere.

It’s important to be mindful of the UV index, which is forecasted to be 7, categorized as “high.” This means that the sun’s rays will be quite intense, so make sure to apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, and seek shade when needed to safeguard your skin from harmful UV radiation.

Moving into the evening, a few clouds will linger in the sky, adding a touch of variety to the scenery. However, these clouds will not bring any significant precipitation. The temperature will drop to a low of 12 degrees Celsius, providing a mild and comfortable night for residents and visitors in the area.

Embrace the sunny spells and enjoy the mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, Dryden and Vermilion Bay!