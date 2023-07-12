WINNIPEG, Man. — APTN is seeking public support for its licence amendment process. The network recently submitted an application to amend its broadcasting licence with the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), the regulatory body that governs the conditions and terms by which APTN operates to provide programming to audiences in Canada.

With public support, APTN hopes to demonstrate to the CRTC the importance and value that APTN brings to the Canadian broadcasting industry. The network encourages its viewers, supporters and the general public to voice their support for APTN and its licence amendment application by submitting letters to the Commission.

APTN currently broadcasts via four distinct feeds, with each feed providing a different mix of programming at different times. APTN proposes consolidating these feeds into two channels which would be available to all cable subscribers within Canada:

APTN, a channel based on a single broadcast schedule with programming in English and French; and

APTN Languages, an Indigenous-language programming channel.

APTN Languages would provide more hours of Indigenous-language content on a national scale than APTN has been able to deliver in the past. APTN estimates being able to increase overall airtime for Indigenous-language content by approximately 163% compared to its current programming levels. Ultimately, this proposed model aims to establish a stable future for Indigenous languages in Canadian broadcasting, all while simplifying the way APTN is delivered to viewers.

“Since 1999, APTN has ensured that Indigenous voices have a dedicated place in Canada’s media landscape,” said Monika Ille, APTN CEO. “I believe APTN’s proposed licence amendments will further expand our network’s reach, improve our services and help revitalize Indigenous languages across Canada, which is especially important during a time when so many of our languages are at risk of disappearing.’’

To download APTN’s application and read more about the network’s proposed changes, click here.

APTN recognizes the power of the collective voice in shaping policy decisions. Anyone living in Canada who would like to submit a letter of support to the CRTC on behalf of APTN can follow these steps:

Visit this link and find application number 2023-0395-7 for Aboriginal Peoples Television Network Incorporated

Click the ‘Submit’ button associated with APTN’s application

Follow the website’s prompts to complete the submission process

The deadline to submit is July 31, 2023, at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET).

Any questions about APTN’s application or the process of submitting a letter of support can be directed to licenceamendment@aptn.ca.