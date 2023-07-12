Thunder Bay Police Seek Public Help to Find the Missing Teen

Thunder Bay – The Thunder Bay Police Service is currently involved in a search operation for a missing teenager, Isaiah JOURDAIN, 16, and is requesting assistance from the public to find him.

Last Seen in Cameron Street Area

Isaiah was last sighted on July 6, 2023, around 10:00 p.m., in the area of Cameron Street. Despite exhaustive efforts by the police, his whereabouts remain unknown.

Description of the Missing Person

Isaiah, an Indigenous teenager, is about 6’2″ tall and has a medium build. He has short black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen donning all black clothing with a pair of red flip flops.

How to Report Information

The Thunder Bay Police Service is urging anyone with knowledge of Isaiah’s whereabouts to contact them at (807) 684-1200. Those who wish to share information anonymously can do so through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

It is crucial to mention that concealing information about a missing person is considered an offence under the Criminal Code of Canada. Those found guilty of obstructing the course of justice, which includes withholding information regarding a missing person, can face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

During this trying time, the importance of community involvement cannot be overstated. The police are relying on your support to bring Isaiah back to safety.