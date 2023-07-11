Daytime: A Weather Cocktail of Sun and Cloud with a Chance of Showers

Whitesand First Nation is set to enjoy a delightful mix of sun and cloud, like a perfect weather cocktail. There’s a 30% chance of showers, so keep those umbrellas close! With a high of 19 degrees and a UV index of 6, it’s a day for your sun hats and a dash of sunscreen. So, get ready to enjoy a day of weather whimsy!

Nighttime: A Starry Night with a Few Clouds

As the sun sets, the night will be adorned with a few clouds, like delicate brush strokes on a starry canvas. With a low of just 4 degrees, it’s a night for warm blankets and a gaze at the starlit sky. So, snuggle up and let the weather lull you to sleep!