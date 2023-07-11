THUNDER BAY, ON – Thunder Bay Police Officers have apprehended two young individuals in connection with a break and enter incident at a local business in the early hours of Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Incident at Fat Panda Vape Shop

The Fat Panda vape shop, located at 843 Red River Road, was the target of a break and enter early Tuesday morning. Officers responded promptly, arriving at the scene at 3:51 a.m. They discovered that two masked individuals had broken into the business and stolen vapourizers worth $136.60.

Swift Police Response

Officers conducted a search of the area and successfully located two suspects. An Indigenous male and female youth were subsequently taken into custody.

Criminal Charges and Penalties

The 14-year-old female, and the 13-year-old male were both criminally charged with break and enter, and disguise with intent to commit an offence. Following their arrest, both were taken to the Thunder Bay Police HQ on Balmoral.

Court Orders and Conditions

Justice of the Peace Jerry Woods ordered the release of the female youth under several conditions. She is to reside with her surety, adhere to a curfew from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., avoid going within 50 meters of Fat Panda, and have no contact with her co-accused.

The male youth was also released under similar conditions. He is to reside with his surety, observe a curfew from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., refrain from going within 50 meters of Fat Panda, and have no contact with his co-accused.

What does it mean to be a surety?

A surety is a person who agrees to be responsible for the conduct of another individual, usually in the context of bail proceedings. If you agree to be a surety, you are essentially assuring the court that the accused will abide by the conditions of their release. Here are some of the key responsibilities of a surety:

Ensure Court Attendance: The primary responsibility of a surety is to ensure that the accused attends all court dates. If the accused fails to appear in court, the surety could be held financially responsible. Ensure Compliance with Bail Conditions: The surety must ensure that the accused complies with all conditions set by the court. This could include conditions like a curfew, restrictions on who the accused can contact, or limitations on where the accused can go. Report Violations: If the accused violates any of the conditions of their bail, the surety has a responsibility to report this to the court or to the police. Financial Liability: As a surety, you could be required to pay a specified amount of money if the accused does not follow the conditions of their bail. This is why it’s important to understand the accused’s situation and trust that they will comply with their conditions before agreeing to be a surety. Revocation of Surety: If a surety no longer wants to be responsible for the accused, or if they believe that the accused will not comply with their bail conditions, they can ask the court to be removed as a surety.

Being a surety is a serious commitment and should not be taken lightly. It requires a significant level of trust in the accused, as well as the ability to supervise and potentially control their actions. If you’re considering becoming a surety, it’s recommended that you seek legal advice to fully understand the responsibilities and potential liabilities involved.