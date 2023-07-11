THUNDER BAY, ON – A local driver is set to face the court on charges of impaired operation following an encounter with the Reduce Impaired Drive Everywhere (RIDE) program in the early hours of Tuesday.

RIDE Program in Action

On July 11, 2023, around 3:00 a.m., the Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment was conducting a RIDE program on Highway 11-17 within Thunder Bay city limits. As part of their routine, officers were carrying out Mandatory Alcohol Screening (MAS) checks.

The Incident

A driver, later identified as 18-year-old Keon Walker of Thunder Bay, entered the RIDE program checkpoint. Officers on duty administered a roadside Alcohol Screening Device (ASD) test on Walker.

Charges and Penalties

Following the investigation, Walker has been charged with Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus). As a result of the charge, Walker received a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 7-day vehicle impoundment.

Walker has since been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on September 1, 2023.

Reminder to Drivers

The OPP would like to remind drivers that under the MAS law, police equipped with an approved alcohol screening device can demand a roadside breath sample from any lawfully stopped driver, even without reasonable suspicion of alcohol impairment.

Commitment to Road Safety

The OPP continues to be dedicated to removing alcohol and drug-impaired drivers from our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is crucial to report it by calling 9-1-1.