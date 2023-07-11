Tuesday, 11th July: A Cloudy Morning with a Sprinkle of Showers

Tuesday in Sachigo Lake is set to be a cloudy day, with a 60% chance of morning showers to add a bit of weather intrigue. The wind, ever the dramatic performer, will be blowing from the northwest at 30 km/h, gusting to a whopping 60. With a high of 21 degrees and a UV index of 4, it’s a day for your raincoats and a sense of adventure. So, get ready to enjoy the weather’s daytime performance!

Tuesday Night: A Mainly Cloudy Night with a Gentle Breeze

As the day gives way to night, the sky will be mainly cloudy, like a cozy grey blanket. The wind, ready for a well-deserved rest, will be blowing from the west at 30 km/h, gusting to 50, before becoming light after midnight. With a low of 13 degrees, it’s a night for warm sweaters and a good book. So, snuggle up and let the weather lull you to sleep!